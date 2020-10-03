Kasturba Hospital in Manipal to resume all patient services from Monday

All services of Kasturba Hospital in Manipal will be opened to the public from October 5, according to Avinash Shetty, Medical Superintendent of the hospital.

The services will include unit-wise out-patient services, in-patient services, non-OPD speciality services, and health check-up package, he said in a release on Saturday.

All types of surgical facilities will be available. However, the COVID-19 test (RT-PCR) is mandatory for in-patient admission to surgical services. If done in their hometown, it is valid up to 96 hours from the date of the throat swab taken. Otherwise, the mandatory test will be performed before in-patient admission to any surgery, Dr. Shetty said.

Those who are visiting the hospital should visit the temporary screening kiosk set up outside the hospital and later they will be allowed to the respective departments. Only one attender is allowed along with a patient, the release added.