Kasturba Hospital Blood Centre receives award

June 08, 2022 01:10 IST

Kasturba Hospital Blood Center, Manipal has been conferred with International Society for Blood Transfusion (ISBT) Award for Developing Country 2022 at the opening ceremony of the 37th international congress (held on the virtual mode from June 4 to June 8) of the ISBT.

Dr. Avinash Shetty, Medical Superintendent of the hospital said in a release on Tuesday that the award is given in recognition of the significant contribution of the Blood Center in strengthening the blood transfusion practices within the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Accepting the award, Dr. Shamee Shastry, director of the blood centre said that the blood collection, processing, testing practices and the quality system of the centre were considered for assessment. Education, training activities, publications, presentations, regional and global collaborations and research activities of the department were also taken into account, she said.

Dr. Sharath Kumar Rao, Dean of Kasturba Medical College, and C.G. Muthana, Chief Operating Officer of the hospital said that sincere and dedicated staff members of the Blood Centre take the credit for getting the award.