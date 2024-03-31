GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kashyap Bandhu leaves audience spellbound with soulful musical performance

March 31, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Vocal concert by Prabhakar Kashyap and Diwakar Kashyap, popularly known as Kashyap Bandhu, in tribute to Pandit Rajan Mishra, as part of Bhaitak concert series of Swaraanand Pratishthan and Chiranthana Charitable Trust in Mangaluru on Sunday, March 31.

Vocal concert by Prabhakar Kashyap and Diwakar Kashyap, popularly known as Kashyap Bandhu, in tribute to Pandit Rajan Mishra, as part of Bhaitak concert series of Swaraanand Pratishthan and Chiranthana Charitable Trust in Mangaluru on Sunday, March 31. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

True to the rich legacy of ‘Banaras gayaki’, Prabhakar Kashyap and Diwakar Kashyap, who are popular as ‘Kashyap Bandhu’, kept the audience spellbound with their soulful and meditative music during the two-day concert that culminated at the BEM school auditorium in Mangaluru on Sunday, March 31.

The concert held to pay tribute to Pandit Rajan Mishra of Rajan-Sajan Mishra fame was part of the Baitak concert series organised jointly by Swaraanand Pratishthan and Chitrantana Charitable Trust.

The aura that the Kashyap Bandhu created with their performance on Saturday evening (March 30) continued in their concert on Sunday morning.

The two started the hour-long morning concert with the composition “Mana Bairaagi Bhayo Jagat Dekh Dekh Sapana” set to slow-paced ‘Vilambit Ek Taal’. The hallmark of their presentation was the way they brought out verses of the composition. The elegant way in which the two switched between high and low octanes to convey the innate meaning of the composition was well appreciated by the audience.

Following saragam, the two presented another composition “Daataa Karama Kara Mope Tu” set to fast-paced ‘Dhrut Ek Taal’. This was followed by another composition on Lord Shiva “Shivashankara Shambu Bholenath” set to Dhrut Teen Taal.

Aravind Kumar Azad on Tabla and Guruprasad Hegde on Harmonium ably supported Bandhu brothers and former’s elaborations during the presentation of composition on Lord Shiva drew appreciation from the Bandhu brothers.

The Bandhu brothers ended their concert with Banarasi Dadara “Chala Re Paradeshiya Naina Milayeke”.

On Saturday evening, the Bandhu brothers presented compositions in Raag Marwa in their 90-minute concert. They began with the composition “Piya More Anant Des Gayilava” set to Vilambit Ek Taal. This was followed by “Guru Bina Gyaan Nahi Paavun” set to mid-paced Teen Taal wherein the elder of the Bandhu brothers had teary eyes during the presentation. The two ended the concert with the composition “Saanj Bayi” set to Dhrut Ek Taal.

Earlier, there was a tabla recital by Sandeepan Mukherjee and Sourabh Gulawani, the disciples of Pandit Arvind Kumar Azad. They were accompanied by Shashikiran Manipal on Lehra.

Then there was vocal concert of Nishad Vyas, the disciple of Pandit Rajan Mishra and Mohan Darekar. Mr. Vyas presented composition “Preetam Hamase” set to Vilambit Teen Taal, followed by the popular “Aadi Deva Mahadeva” composition set to Dhrut Teen Taal.

