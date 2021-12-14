Kashi Vishwanath corridor inauguration screened at temples in DK and Udupi

Mangaluru

14 December 2021 01:42 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday arranged screening of the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor at the premises of Kadri Manjunatha and seven other temples in Dakshina Kannada.

At the Kadri Manjunatha temple, Swami Ekagamyananda from Ramakrishna Mutt said the inauguration of the corrdior was a momentous occasion.

State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said with rejuvenation of places of worship like Kedarnath and Kashi Vishwanath Temples, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was strengthening the nation’s belief in these pilgrimage centres. “Governments in the past have used religion to divide society. Mr. Modi is working to strengthen places of worship and showcase the spiritual knowledge across the world,” he said.

District BJP president Sudershan Moodbidri also attended the screening.

A similar screening was held at Somanatha temple in Someshwar, Kateel Durgaparameshwari temple, Soutadka Mahaganapati temple in Belthangady taluk, Nandavara Vinayaka Shankaranarayana temple in Bantwal, Mahalingeshwara temple in Puttur, and Kukke Subrahamanya temple in Subrahmanya.

In Udupi district, screening was arranged at Shri Samstana Gowdapadacharya Mutt in Atrady. Speaking on the occasion, Shivananada Saraswati Swami of Kaivalya Mutt said similar restoration programme should be taken up in Mathura and other pilgrimage centres in the country.

At the screening in the premises of Pejawar Mutt in Udupi Car Street, Udupi district BJP president Kuilady Suresh Nayak said with the corridor, the Prime Minister has brought back the grandeur of popular pilgrimage places.

Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamji, in his video message from Kashi, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing nation a grand Kashi temple. “We all remember Kashi Vishwanath every day in our morning prayers and pray for a stay in this place. The temple premises has changed a lot and it really makes you feel to stay back at this pilgrimage centre,” he said. The seer was among the several religious heads called by the Prime Minister to attend the inaugural function.