Kasaragod resident booked for trespass at airport

The Bajpe Police arrested Arif Kothikkal, a resident of Kasaragod in Kerala, for alleged criminal trespass into the international airport here on Saturday night.

According to a press release, Central Industrial Security Force personnel found Kothikkal using a fake e-ticket to gain entry to the departure gate of the airport.

Kothikkal reportedly fabricated the e-ticket of a SpiceJet flight to Dubai and entered his name along with four of his family members who were to board the flight. He produced the fabricated e-ticket to enter the departure gate and was caught by CISF personnel while he was exiting, the release said.

As per the standard operating procedure, the CISF handed over Kothikkal to the Bajpe Police on Sunday morning after filing a complaint. The police registered the complaint and arrested Kothikkal for an offence under Section 447 of the Indian Penal Code.