Kasaragod resident arrested, 50 gm MDMA seized

August 09, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch sleuths arrested B. Mohammed Rafeeq, a resident of Uppala in Kasaragod district of Kerala, and recovered 50 grams of MDMA synthetic drug, which is worth ₹2.5 lakh.

A week ago, the CCB sleuths arrested three alleged drug peddlers and seized 200 grams of MDMA synthetic narcotic drug worth ₹10 lakh.

During the investigation of this case, the CCB team got information about sale of MDMA at a place in KC Road of Talapady village of Ullal taluk. The sleuths raided the place and arrested Rafeeq.

The sleuths have also seized ₹8,000, a mobile phone, and a digital weighting machine from the accused.

