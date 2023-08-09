HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kasaragod resident arrested, 50 gm MDMA seized

August 09, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch sleuths arrested B. Mohammed Rafeeq, a resident of Uppala in Kasaragod district of Kerala, and recovered 50 grams of MDMA synthetic drug, which is worth ₹2.5 lakh.

A week ago, the CCB sleuths arrested three alleged drug peddlers and seized 200 grams of MDMA synthetic narcotic drug worth ₹10 lakh.

During the investigation of this case, the CCB team got information about sale of MDMA at a place in KC Road of Talapady village of Ullal taluk. The sleuths raided the place and arrested Rafeeq.

The sleuths have also seized ₹8,000, a mobile phone, and a digital weighting machine from the accused.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.