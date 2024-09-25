GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kasaragod Magistrate files complaint against two doctors in Sullia

Published - September 25, 2024 11:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A Magistrate from Kasaragod district in Kerala has filed a compliant accusing two government doctors in Sullia government hospital of refusing to issue certificate about the health condition of a girl undergoing treatment following a suicide attempt.

In the compliant to the Sullia police, 32-year-old Abdul Basith, the 2nd Judicial Magistrate First Class, Kasaragod, said he had come to the hospital, along with the Adoor police around 2 a.m. on Sunday. He had to record the statement of Rekha, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital. He sought from in-charge ICU doctor Vinyas a certificate about Rekha’s health. Dr. Vinay desisted from giving the certificate and asked the magistrate to wait for medical officer Soumya.

Soumya came to the hospital and refused to issue certificate in the absence of written request. By refusing to issue certificate, the two government doctors have obstructed to official discharge of duty, the Magistrate alleged.

Published - September 25, 2024 11:07 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.