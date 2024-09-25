Kasaragod Magistrate files complaint against two doctors in Sullia

A Magistrate from Kasaragod district in Kerala has filed a compliant accusing two government doctors in Sullia government hospital of refusing to issue certificate about the health condition of a girl undergoing treatment following a suicide attempt.

In the compliant to the Sullia police, 32-year-old Abdul Basith, the 2nd Judicial Magistrate First Class, Kasaragod, said he had come to the hospital, along with the Adoor police around 2 a.m. on Sunday. He had to record the statement of Rekha, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital. He sought from in-charge ICU doctor Vinyas a certificate about Rekha’s health. Dr. Vinay desisted from giving the certificate and asked the magistrate to wait for medical officer Soumya.

Soumya came to the hospital and refused to issue certificate in the absence of written request. By refusing to issue certificate, the two government doctors have obstructed to official discharge of duty, the Magistrate alleged.