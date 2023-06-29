‘Kasadinda Rasa - Artificial Flowers Exhibition’ begins at Balmatta PU College for Women in Mangaluru

June 29, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

Rohini Raghava Achar from Puttur organised “Kasadinda Rasa - Artificial Flowers Exhibition” in association with Sanchalana, Dakshina Kannada and Development of Education Service (DEEDS), at the Government PU College for Women, recently in Balmatta, Mangaluru.

Mangalore University Professor of Biology Prashantha Naik in his inaugural address said, “There is no such thing as garbage in nature. However, waste management is a big problem today due to inadequate measures. Both burning and burying of solid waste are unscientific because they pollute land, water and air. Against this backdrop, creating wonderful works of art using disposable materials and creating public awareness is an unparalleled service.”

Presiding the programme, College Principal Vanitha Devadiga said that it is very important to inculcate environmental concerns among today’s students and the “Kasadinda Rasa” programme is meaningful and inspires them. Vana Charitable Trust Director, Environmentalist Jeet Milan Rosh, said human is the only waste producing species in nature. It is also our responsibility to find a solution, he said.

CWC Director Rennie, DEEDS, Mangaluru Director Marilyn Martis and others were present. Ms. Achar created hundreds of different types of flower decorative items using used paper, newspaper, face mask, plastic hand bag, ice cream cup etc., and put them on display. The exhibition concludes on Friday, June 30.