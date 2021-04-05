Kasaba Bengre residents stage protest against coastal berth project

Residents of Bengre Kasaba staged a demonstration here on Monday in protest against a proposal to construct a coastal berth and capital dredging at Bengre under the Sagarmala project to boost coastal cargo and other related activities.

Participating under the banner of Al Madrasul Deeniya, Bengre Kasaba, and other like-minded organisations, the residents said that the coastal berth would snatch away livelihood of thousands of people in the region, including fishermen and those dependent on ancillary activities.

The 350-m-long coastal berth would cause havoc in the lives of hundreds of people engaged in fish drying, boat repair, fish net repair and other activities. Traditional fishermen would lose space for berthing their boats and being engaged in fishing activities, the residents said.

They said that by bringing the coastal berth and capital dredging projects to Bengre, the government was making an attempt to evacuate people from Bengre. This was despite the residents demand for years seeking title deeds for land on which their houses stand.

The two projects would displace thousands of residents who were dependent upon fishing and related activities. The project would also force the closure of the government high school in the locality thereby denying education to children.