Karnataka’s first LNG terminal to come up in Mangaluru

Government signs MoU with Singapore-based company

The government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Singapore-based LNG Alliance Company for setting up the State’s first LNG Terminal in Mangaluru, according to Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel.

The terminal will be set up in association with New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) with an investment of ₹2,250 crore.

The project will provide direct employment to 200 people, Mr. Kateel said in a release on Tuesday.

The project will come up as part of the Union Government’s plan to boost the alternative fuel market to achieve net zero carbon by 2070.

Mr. Kateel said that he is thanking Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Minister for Heavy and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani for sanctioning the project to Mangaluru.