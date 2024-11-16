Karnataka Yakshagana Academy to present 2023 awards in Mangaluru on November 19

The Karnataka Yakshagana Academy will present its annual awards for 2023 at a function at Ambedkar Bhavan, Urwa Stores in Mangaluru, on November 19, according to chairman of the academy Talluru Shivarama Shetty.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, he said that Minister for Kannada and Culture and Backward Classes Welfare Shivaraja S. Tangadagi will present the awards at 4.30 p.m. in the presence of Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader. Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath will preside over the function.

Earlier professional artists will present a Yakshagana performance ‘Seetha Parithyaga’ at 2 p.m. Artists Polya Lakshminarayana Shetty and Dinesh Ammannaya will be the ‘bhagavathas’ at the show.

Parthi Subba Award

The academy will present its prestigious Parthi Subba Award for 2023 to performer and ‘guru’ (teacher) Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna of Udupi. The award carries a purse of ₹1 lakh, a citation, a certificate, a peta, and a shawl.

It will present its Honorary Award for 2023 to senior artists Polya Lakshminarayana Shetty (Mumbai), Dinesh Ammannaya (Belthangady), M. Jabbar Samo (Puttur), Chennappa Gowda Sajipa (Bantwal), and A.R. Narayanappa (Bengaluru). It carries a purse of ₹50,000, a citation, and a certificate.

The academy will present the Yaksha Siri Award, which carries a purse of ₹25,000, for 2023 to 10 artists. They are Raghunatha Shetty Bayar (Kasaragod), Diwakaradasa Kavalakatte (Bantwal), Subraya Patali Sampaje (Sullia), Narady Bhojaraja Shetty (Kundapura), Sadananda Prabhu (Byndoor), Holemage Nagappa Marakala (Byndoor), Shiralagi Thimmappa Hegde (Siddapura-Uttara Kannada), Babu Kulal Halladi (Kundapura), Shivaiah (Tumakuru), and Jeeyappa (Kolara).

It will present Karki Hiriya Paramaiah Hasyagara Endowment Award for 2023 to senior ‘Bhagavatha’ Gopalakrishna Shankar Bhat Jogimane. It carries a purse of ₹25,000.

Book awards

The book awards for 2022 and 2023 will be presented on the same day. It carries a purse of ₹25,000 each.

The book award for 2022 will be given away to Vidwan Ganapathi Bhat (Udupi) and B.N. Manorama (Bengaluru) and for 2023 to Satish G. Naika (Uttara Kannada) and H. Sujayeendra Hande (Udupi).

Parthi Subba from Kumble, Kasaragod district (Kerala), is considered the father of Yakshagana as it is said that he composed Yakshagana prasangas for the first time. He is said to have lived in the 18th century.