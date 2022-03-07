Karnataka Yakshagana Academy selects Kabbinale Vasanth Bharadwaj for Parthi Subba Award

The academy has chosen five other persons for its honorary award for 2021

A file photo of Karnataka Yakshagana Academy presenting its Parthi Subba Award for 2019 to Ambathanaya Mudradi in Kolluru in Udupi district on November 7, 2020. | Photo Credit: File photo

Karnataka Yakshagana Academy has selected writer Kabbinale Vasanth Bharadwaj for its prestigious Parthi Subba Award for 2021. The award comes with a ₹1 lakh cash prize, a certificate, a citation, a shawl with a garland and a peta.

The academy has chosen five persons for its honorary award for 2021. They are Sathyanarayana Hasyagara, Muttappa Taniya Poojary, Narendra Kumar Jain, Moodalagiriyappa and N. T. Moorthacharya. The award carries a ₹50,000 cash prize, a certificate, a citation, a shawl with a garland and a peta.

The academy said that its annual Yaksha Siri award for 2021 will be presented to 10 persons. They are Haladi Jayarama Shetty, Gopala Ganiga Ajri, Bolar Subbaiah Shetty, Sethuru Ananthapadmanabha Rao, Kadathoka Lakshminarayana Shambu Bhagavatha, Rama Salian Mangalpady, Kokkada Ishwara Bhat, Adigona Bheeranna Naik, Bhadraiah and Basavarajappa. This award carries a ₹25,000 cash prize, a certificate, a garland and a peta.

Book award

The academy has selected two books for its book award for 2020. They are Arthayana written by K. Ramananda Banari and Moodalapaya Yakshagana written by H. R. Chethana. The award carries a ₹25,000 cash prize, a certificate, a garland and a peta.

The selection of artistes for the awards was made at the annual general body meeting of the academy held in Sirsi on February 20, 2022.

All the awards will be presented at a function to be held at Karkala in Udupi district in the last week of March. A booklet containing profiles of the artistes selected for the awards will be released on the occasion.