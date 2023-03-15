Karnataka will be the first State to provide degree textbooks in regional language, claims Governor

March 15, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot said on Wednesday that higher education institutions in Karnataka will shortly bring out degree textbooks in Kannada.

In his presidential address at the 41st convocation of Mangalore University, the Governor said two days ago he chaired a meeting of Vice Chancellors of Central and State universities. “It was decided to bring out (degree) textbooks in the regional language (Kannada),” he said.

Mr. Gehlot said the National Education Policy of the Union government provided for making higher education available in regional languages. “Karnataka is the first State to adopt NEP. We are the first State to decide to provide degree textbooks in the regional language,” the Governor claimed.

In countries such as Germany, Japan, and China, people are studying in their own languages and are coming up with technically advanced tools. “We (India) also had a great command over our regional languages in the past and we were considered Vishwa Guru. We need to regain the past glory,” he said.

The next 25 years of ‘Amrit Kaal’ was ‘Kartavya Kaal’ and everybody should contribute towards making India top among the developed countries. Presently India was placed fifth in terms of economic development and it needs to still move ahead in the coming days. While ensuring economic growth, care should be taken to conserve forest and other natural resources.

Earlier, the Governor presented honorary doctorates to Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader and chairman of Sharada Group of Institutions M.B. Puranik, Congress leader and chairman of Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences U.K. Monu, and entrepreneur G. Ramakrishna Achar of Moodbidri.

A total of 27,363 students received their degrees, which included 23,020 students who have passed in the examination conducted by university and 4,343 students who passed the examination conducted by autonomous institutions.

The Governor presented medals and cash prizes to 113 students. He also presented a doctor of science certificate. All the other students received certificates at the function held later in the afternoon.