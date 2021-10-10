Karnataka to sign MoU with Gujarat for training police in cybercrime probe

Home Minister says government will strengthen forensic science laboratories by recruiting staff

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Saturday that the State Government would sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat Government on strengthening the cybercrime investigation in Karnataka.

After inaugurating the police quarters for 56 families in Udupi, the Home Minister said as per the MoU, some police personnel from Karnataka would be sent for training in Gujarat. With the information technology growing, the police also require advanced training to deal with cybercrimes.

The government would strengthen the forensic science laboratories in the State by recruiting the required staff, he said.

Mr. Jnanendra said the government would construct 10,000 houses to police personnel in the State under its ‘Gruha: 2025’ scheme. In addition, it would construct own buildings for 100 police stations at an estimated cost of ₹200 crore in a year. Such police stations are presently housed in rented buildings. The construction of own buildings had begun and foundation stones for building five such stations were laid in Hubballi recently. Once the 100 buildings were completed, only 13 stations would be left without their own buildings in the State. Those stations would also get own buildings later.

He said that 140 police stations in the State headed by police sub-inspectors had been upgraded and they were now being headed by police inspectors.

The Home Minister reiterated that the State would have “scene of crime officers” soon. Those officials would be specialised in identification, collection, and preservation of evidence at the scene of crime.

Asking people to make best use of 112 helpline number, the Home Minister said that people should alert the police by informing about drug trafficking and drug abuse cases. The police alone cannot prevent drug trafficking and its use.

He said the government had sanctioned an own building for Hebri police station in Udupi district.

Later, to a question by presspersons, the Home Minister said talks with the Union Government were on to open a unit of the National Investigation Agency in Mangaluru. He said that more number of postgraduates and engineering graduates were now joining the police force.