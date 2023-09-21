Karnataka team wins nine medals in National Sea Kayaking and Stand-Up Paddling event

September 21, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

Team Karnataka, under the leadership of Udupi-based Rohan R. Suvarna and comprising seven members, bagged nine medals in the recently concluded National Sea Kayaking and Stand-Up Paddling Championship-2023 at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

The championship, conducted for the first time, was organised by the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association. The Karnataka team bagged the medals in various events. Sinchana D. Gowda achieved an impressive feat, clinching four gold medals (one in the individual category and three in doubles), one silver, and four bronze medals. Anne Mathias secured three gold medals in the doubles category. Tharuna Kumar B.R. and M. Manjunatha Naik jointly won the bronze medal in the doubles category.

Karnataka team’s exceptional performance led the team to emerge as the runner-up champion. Dileep Kumar, secretary, Karnataka Canoeing and Kayaking Association, supported the athletes throughout this event.

