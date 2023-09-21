ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka team wins nine medals in National Sea Kayaking and Stand-Up Paddling event

September 21, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Team Karnataka at the first National Sea Kayaking and Stand-Up Paddling Championship-2023 held in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Team Karnataka, under the leadership of Udupi-based Rohan R. Suvarna and comprising seven members, bagged nine medals in the recently concluded National Sea Kayaking and Stand-Up Paddling Championship-2023 at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

The championship, conducted for the first time, was organised by the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association. The Karnataka team bagged the medals in various events. Sinchana D. Gowda achieved an impressive feat, clinching four gold medals (one in the individual category and three in doubles), one silver, and four bronze medals. Anne Mathias secured three gold medals in the doubles category. Tharuna Kumar B.R. and M. Manjunatha Naik jointly won the bronze medal in the doubles category.

Karnataka team’s exceptional performance led the team to emerge as the runner-up champion. Dileep Kumar, secretary, Karnataka Canoeing and Kayaking Association, supported the athletes throughout this event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US