Karnataka team takes forward Indian Coast Guard’s Vizhinjam-Daman motorbike rally to Goa

January 28, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The rally started on January 25 and will end on February 1. It aims to interact with fishermen on the West coast at six locations

The Hindu Bureau

Coast Guard personnel of Karnataka are taking the initiative as part of the celebration of Coast Guard Week. A momentous bike rally was initiated from Vizhinjam, traversing the picturesque coastal areas from Vizhinjam to Daman along the west coast of India. The bike rally reached the Coast Guard Headquarters, Karnataka, on Saturday, January 27. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian Coast Guard’s motorbike rally from Vizhinjam to Daman which arrived at its Karnataka headquarters here on Saturday (January 27) evening was flagged off further to Goa on Sunday morning.

The rally started on January 25 and will end on February 1, 2024. It aims to interact with fishermen on the West coast at six locations.

The Kerala team of the Coast Guard, which kickstarted the rally, handed over the baton to the Karnataka team during a ceremonial event here on Sunday. After covering the Karnataka coast, the Karnataka team will hand over the baton to the Goa team at Vasco.

Flagging off the rally, with 20 motorbikes and 40 men, in Mangaluru at 6.30 a.m. the Commander of the Coast Guard in Karnataka, Deputy Inspector General P.K. Mishra, said that the Coast Guard personnel during the interaction are enlightening fishermen on the latest technology available in search and rescue at sea. They are being encouraged to go for group fishing and report to the Coast Guard any suspicious activities in the sea during fishing. They are being told to consume millets in daily life for health benefits.

The rally is being held as part of the Coast Guard Week celebrations reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding maritime borders and actively engaging with coastal communities to build a safer and healthier coastal environment, a coast guard release said.

