ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka surfers bag seven medals at National Stand-Up Paddling Race Championship

Published - September 29, 2024 09:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

Akash Pujar claims first place with a comfortable lead in the Under-16 category, while his younger brother, Praveen Pujar, delivers a thrilling performance to secure third place

The Hindu Bureau

Praveen Pujar and Ashok Pujar bagged medals at the National Stand-Up Paddling Race Championship, Palk Bay SUP Challenge 2024 on Sunday, September 29. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Surfers from Karnataka made a strong impression at the National Stand-Up Paddling Race Championship, Palk Bay SUP Challenge 2024, held in Rameswaram on Saturday and Sunday (September 28 and 29) by clinching seven medals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akash Pujar claimed first place with a comfortable lead in the Under-16 category, while his younger brother, Praveen Pujar, delivered a thrilling performance to secure third place, narrowly missing second place by two seconds in the National Under-16 Technical Race. The Pujar brothers have been training for two years at the Surfing Swami Foundation, Mulki-Mangaluru.

Early Sunday morning, Akash Pujar made history by becoming the first Under-16 athlete to win a medal in the National Men’s 12-km race division in India by securing third place. In the Under-16 200-m sprint race, Praveen Pujar took second place, while Akash Pujar, despite an early fall, finished in third place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akash Shetty, National Athlete and the Stand-Up Paddle coach for the Surfing Swami Foundation said, “The medals are a reward for all the hard work we’ve put in over the past two years. We specifically prepared and trained for the challenging conditions in Rameswaram, never stopping our practice even during the monsoon, despite rain, wind, and storms.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the women’s category, Tanvi Jagadish from Kadal Surf bagged two gold medals and one silver in the long-distance race, technical race, and sprint race, respectively.

Surfing Swami foundation chairman Dhananjay Shetty emphasised the importance of the coming years. “The next few years are crucial and exciting as we focus on grassroots athletes. We have planned an outreach programme to nurture and identify talent in Stand-Up Paddling and Surfing along the coast of Karnataka. I take this opportunity to extend my gratitude to Mantra Surf Club, sponsors, and well-wishers for their continuous support in promoting the sport and its athletes.”

The National Championship was organised by Tamil Nadu Surfing Association and recognised by the Surfing Federation of India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US