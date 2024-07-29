Karnataka Speaker wants multiple teams to be deployed on Ghat roads to clear landslip debris

Stating that closing the Ghat section roads connecting Dakshina Kannada is not the solution to clear landslip debris, Speaker U.T. Khader said here on Monday that the district administrations should deploy teams for every 10-km stretch to clear the debris immediately.

Reiterating that Deputy Commissioners of Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan should keep in touch, he said that they should take decisions pertaining to clearing the debris and road closure in co-ordination with each other.

Mr. Khader said that minor landslips keep happening on the Ghat sections during the rainy season and if teams are ready every 10 km the debris can be cleared immediately.

He said that precautions should be taken in advance by identifying such stretches which are prone to landslips.

The Speaker said that he has instructed senior officials of the PWD, the NHAI, and the NH with the Deputy Commissioners to visit Charmadi and Shiradi Ghats to assess the situation and take necessary steps.

S. Selva Kumar, Principal Secretary, PWD, arrived in Dakshina Kannada on Monday to assess the situation and visited a landslip location at Kettikal, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, and other areas.

Meanwhile, Mr. Khader visited Kotepura and Mogaveerapatna areas in Ullal hit by sea erosion. He listened to the grievances of people. The Speaker instructed the officials to take preventive measures to prevent the erosion.