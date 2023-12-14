GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka released 65.83 tmcft of Cauvery water to T.N. from July to November, says Deputy Chief Minister

December 14, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka released 65.83 tmcft of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in five months, from July to November, of 2023-24, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar told the Legislative Council on Thursday.

Replying to a question by T.A. Sharavana during the Question Hour, he said that 8.748 tmcft of water was released in July, 19.995 tmcft in August, 13.585 tmcft in September, 12.844 tmcft in October and 10.658 tmcft was released in November. The quantity of water released was recorded at Biligundlu measuring station.

Replying to a question by N. Ravi Kumar during the Question Hour, the Deputy Chief Minister said that four water reservoirs under the Cauvery basin had 42.658 tmcft of live water storage against the maximum storage level of 114.571 tmcft as on December 12, 2023.

In that, Harangi reservoir had 3.157 tmcft (maximum storage level 8.50 tmcft), Hemavathi 13.947 tmcft (37.103 tmcft), KRS 15.726 tmcft (49.452 tmcft) and Kabini 9.828 tmcft (19.516 tmcft), the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that six reservoirs – Bhadra, Tungabhadra, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Alamatti and Narayanapura – under Krishna basin had 166.92 tmcft of live storage against the maximum storage level of 422.447 tmcft as on December 12, 2023.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.