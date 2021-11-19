Mangaluru

Karnataka permits bus operations by RTCs to Kerala

Students and other passengers from Kerala alight from a private bus to board a Karnataka RTC bus at Talapady on the Kerala-Karnataka border on November 16, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Anil Kumar Sastry

Karnataka Government has permitted resumption of bus services by State-run road transport corporations to Kerala. The services had been suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, in an order dated November 17 that was released to mediapersons on November 19, said only RTCs of the respective States could operate the services.

The Hindu had on November 16 highlighted the plight of students and other commuters who were forced to switch buses at Talapady on the Kerala-Karnataka border due to lack of direct inter-State bus services.

Dr. Rajendra said possessing RT-PCR negative certificate and complete vaccination certificate are mandatory for bus passengers.

He said the relaxation was being offered in view of opening up of all sectors and resumption of physical classes for students.


