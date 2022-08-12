Karnataka official sentenced to 42 months in prison and ₹50 lakh penalty

A file photo of Vidhana Soudha, seat of the government of Karnataka, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI

August 12, 2022 10:11 IST

The official was found guilty of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income

Third Additional District and Sessions Judge B.B. Jakati, on August 11, sentenced Ratnakara Naika, Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies, Chikkamagaluru district, to 42 months of simple imprisonment and imposed fine of ₹50 lakh on finding the officer guilty of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Lokayukta police had registered a case against Naika in 2012. The then inspector Vittaldas Pai investigated the case and filed a charge sheet for the offence punishable under Sections 13 (e) read with 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Advocate Ravindra Manippady represented the Lokayukta police in court.

While passing the order, the judge said that if the officer fails to pay fine of ₹50 lakh, he has to under further imprisonment of six months.