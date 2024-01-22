GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka MLA performs Urulu Seve in Mangaluru to fulfil vow for Ram temple in Ayodhya

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath performed Urulu Seve (rolling on the floor) at the Bajilakeri Mukhyaprana temple

January 22, 2024 12:25 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Sri Mukyaprana temple at Bunder in Mangaluru was decorated on the occasion of the consecration of the Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya, on January 22, 2024.

Sri Mukyaprana temple at Bunder in Mangaluru was decorated on the occasion of the consecration of the Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya, on January 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath performed Urulu Seve (rolling on the floor) at the Bajilakeri Mukhyaprana temple in Mangaluru to mark consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

“A few days before the judgement by the apex court in connection with the Ramjanmabhoomi issue, I had taken a vow to perform the seve. I performed it today at 8.30 a.m.,” Mr. Kamath told The Hindu.

Later, accompanied by Mangaluru Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur and activists of Bharatiya Janata Party and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, he took part in offering special prayers at Kadri Manjunatha temple in Mangaluru.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad Dakshina Karnataka Pranta Joint Secretary Sharan Pumpwell said the consecration ceremony culminates a fight lasting over 500 years to reclaim the Ramjanmabhoomi.

“Ram temple is becoming a reality. It is a Deepavali atmosphere across India. The Ram temple will lead to resolving differences in caste and creed, and pave the way for creation of Ram rajya,” Mr. Pumpwell said. Recitation of Sri Rama Taraka Mantra and other religious ceremonies will be held across 24,000 villages in Karnataka, he claimed.

The Endowment Department-controlled Kadri Manjunatha temple put up a huge LED screen for people to view the consecration ceremony, which coincides with the rathotsava (chariot festival) of the annual fair of Kadri Manjunatha temple on January 22 evening. Devotees were given ladoos and hoolige as prasada.

An LED screen was put at Vittala Rakumai temple on V.T, Road where devotees were offered food packets. An LED screen was placed outside Mangaluru Central Railway Station.

