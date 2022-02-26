Karnataka Minister moots renaming Lady Goschen Hospital in Mangaluru after Rani Abbakka

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar asked people’s representatives of Mangaluru to send a proposal to the Karnataka Government to rename Lady Goschen Government Maternity Hospital after legendary fighter Rani Abbakka.

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture and Dakshina Kannada In-charge V. Sunil Kumar on Saturday asked people’s representatives of Mangaluru to send a proposal to the government to rename Lady Goschen Government Maternity Hospital after legendary fighter Rani Abbakka.

Speaking at “Namma Abbakka” programme, jointly organised by the Mangaluru City Corporation and the Abbakka Rastriya Prathistana here, Mr. Kumar said it will be good to rename the old government hospital after Rani Abbakka. “Let the children born at this hospital be inspired by the great queen and be brave like her,” he said.

When pointed to a recent controversy over renaming Lady Hill Circle in the city, Mr. Kumar told reporters later at a press conference that none will oppose naming the hospital after Rani Abbakka.

File clearance

Mr. Kumar lauded the efforts of Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and other officials at the district and taluk levels for effectively conducting the file clearance drive, which commenced on February 19. As on Friday, 68,952 applications were disposed off, accounting to 81% of the pending applications.

He said the drive was conducted as there was backlog because of restrictions due to COVID-19. “The officers have put in extra efforts to dispose them off,” he said. Asking officials to henceforth dispose files on time, the Minister said he hoped there will be no need to conduct another file clearance drive.

Among the files that were cleared included those related to old age pension, disabled pension, and those related to regularisation of unauthorised occupation of government land. A revenue adalat will be organised in March at taluks to disburse these facilities.

Mr. Kumar said a new 400 kv power supply station will be set up in Mangaluru for effective distribution of power. “We are scounting land to set up the new station,” he said.

Foundation stone

Earlier, Mr. Kumar laid foundation stone for construction of Konkani Bhavan of the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy in Urwa Store at an estimated cost of ₹3 crore. Promising additional grants for construction, Mr. Kumar said Kannada and Culture department will support all activities of the academy that enriches our art and culture.