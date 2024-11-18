Karnataka Maritime Board floats global tender for development of Pavinakurve Port

The Karnataka Maritime Board has floated a global tender for the development of an all-weather deep water 14 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) cargo handling capacity port at Pavinakurve, near Honnavar, under the public private partnership model.

The State government in its 2023-24 Budget had announced about developing the Pavinakurve port under PPP model.

The proposed site for the development of Pavinakurve port is located along the coast of Pavinakurve village, situated on the right bank of the estuarine region of Sharavathi and Badagani rivers in Honnavar taluk.

The project cost for the development of the port is estimated to be ₹3,047.86 crores, according to Jayaram Raipura, Chief Executive Officer, Karnataka Maritime Board. Iron ore, coal and coking coal, limestone and dolomite, green hydrogen, green ammonia, Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and finished steel products are proposed to be handled at the port.

It has been proposed to develop the port to handle 14 MTPA of cargo initially, and 40 MTPA in the foreseeable future. The port would have modern environment-friendly high-throughput equipment with deep draft berthing facilities for handling of cape size vessels up to 1,80,000 DWT capacity, he said in a release.

The land that may be required for hosting the back-up area facilities for the port is quantified to be 214 hectares, and the same shall be created through reclamation by utilising the dredged material from the project, he said.

The tender documents (RFP & DCA) for the project may be downloaded from the Karnataka Public Procurement Portal (KPPP), he said.

A pre-bid meeting for the tender has been scheduled on December 10 at 11 a.m. via hybrid mode at the CEO’s office at Khanija Bhavan in Bengaluru.

The last date and time for receipt of bids is January 9, 2025, at 5.30 p.m. The project shall be awarded to the bidder who quotes the highest royalty per MT (in Indian Rupees) handled at the proposed port.

Any queries or clarifications regarding the tender may be posted to the Karnataka Maritime Board through email addressed to the Office of the Chief Executive Officer, KMB (ceokmb2019@gmail.com), he said.