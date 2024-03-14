Karnataka Lok Sabha polls: With Kateel out of race, will Puthila Parivar opt to rejoin BJP?

March 14, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

With the BJP denying ticket to Nalin Kumar Kateel, former president of its State unit and Dakshina Kannada MP, political circles are now keenly watching whether Puthila Parivar, a breakaway faction of the BJP, will field its candidate in the Lok Sabha elections.

Upset with the BJP, particularly Mr. Kateel, the Parivar had made Arun Kumar Puthila, a Sangha Parivar activist, contest the 2023 Assembly elections from Puttur constituency, Dakshina Kannada. The BJP was relegated to the third position, helping the Congress to win the seat.

Mr. Puthila, who came second contesting as an Independent candidate, and the BJP candidate Asha Thimmappa Gowda, together polled nearly 59% of votes while the Congress candidate Ashok Kumar Rai polled about 37% of votes.

The Parivar, comprising rebel RSS and BJP workers, were unhappy over the BJP fielding Ms. Gowda, a former president of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat, particularly on the basis of “caste calculations”. The breakaway faction wanted an “aggressive candidate who could uphold Hindutva.” The Parivar has been keen to “cut Mr. Kateel to size” as he also hails from Puttur belt.

Patch up meetings inconclusive

Meanwhile, the patch-up meetings held between the BJP leaders and Parivar, since B.Y. Vijayendra took over as the State BJP president, have not yielded any result so far.

President of the Parivar, Prasanna Kumar Martha, went on record last month that Mr. Puthila will contest the Lok Sabha elections, as there was no “positive response” from the BJP on the Parivar merging with the party. Soon, the BJP gave an invitation that the door was open for Mr. Puthila to rejoin without imposing any condition, as Mr. Puthila had demanded that he be made president of the Puttur Assembly unit of the party. Once he rejoins as an ordinary worker, the party will “reward him suitably”, the party said.

When contacted, Mr. Martha told The Hindu on Thursday that the talks over the merger were not over. “We are hopeful that the day will come where workers of the Parivar and the BJP will work together,” he said hinting that it could end amicably. “We will announce if there is any change in our stand,” he added.

Grievance addressed

BJP sources said that there is no other way for the Parivar but to fall in line. Since the “anti-incumbency” (against Mr. Kateel) factor has been addressed, the Parivar will not get widespread support like in the last Assembly election even if it fields a candidate this time, they said. The Parivar has no grudge against Brijesh Chowta, a former Captain of the Indian Army, fielded by the party to contest the polls by replacing Mr. Kateel, sources claimed.