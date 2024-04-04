Karnataka Lok Sabha polls: BJP and JD(S) activists seen in good number at nomination rally of Brijesh Chowta

April 04, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

BJP and JD(S) activists were in big number in the rally preceding filing of nomination papers by BJP Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency Brijesh Chowta in Mangaluru on Thursday.

The rally started from Bunts Hostel around 10 a.m. with Mr. Chowta offering flowers to the poster of Bharath Mata. He moved in the open multi-utility vehicle and was accompanied, among others, by Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha BJP candidate Kota Srinivas Poojary, Sullia MLA Bhagirathi Murulya, Dakshina Kannada district BJP president Satish Kumpala, former Minister C.T. Ravi, former Udupi MLA Pramod Madhwaraj, and JD(S) Dakshina Kannada district president Jake Madhava Gowda.

All along the route of the procession, the BJP activists waved party flags and also Tulunadu flags. They waved saffron shawls to the songs namely “Phir Ek baar Modi Sarkar” and “Aralalide Kamalada Hoov, gelluviri captain (Brijesh Chowta) neevu”.

Addressing the activists at Town Hall where the procession culminated, Mr. Kateel said the long pending demand of constructing Ram temple in Ayodhya and revoking Article 370 in Kashmir have been realised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I am confident of Mr. Modi coming back to power for the third time and also of the victory of Mr. Chowta from Dakshina Kannada and Mr. Poojary from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru,” he said.

Mr. Poojary said it is the Mr. Modi’s government which is giving effective response to China’s aggressive moves. The government has taken effective steps to curb terrorism and corruption.. “With your support I am confident of entering Lok Sabha by holding the hand of Mr. Chowta,” he said

Mr. Chowta said on the lines of Prime Minister’s Vikasit Bharat he has planned ‘Vikasit Dakshina Kannada”. Mr. Ravi and Mr. Madhwaraj also spoke.

Around 12.30 p.m. Mr. Chowta left the venue with Mr. Kateel, Ms. Murulya, Mr. Kumpala and Mr. Gowda to the office of Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner and filed the nomination.

Chowta worth ₹70 lakh

Mr. Chowta, an ex-serviceman, has declared of possessing immovable assets worth ₹43.5 lakh and movable assets worth ₹27.06 lakh. He has liability of ₹9.62 lakh, which pertains to his car loan. He is accused in a case registered in 2017 in Hulahalli police station of Nanjangud taluk under provisions of Representation of People Act. Mr. Chowta has filed an appeal, which is pending before the High Court.

