Karnataka-level conference of family doctors in Mangaluru on October 20

A Karnataka-level conference of family doctors will be held in Mangaluru on October 20, 2024, according to Annayya Kulal Ulthur, president, Mangalore Family Doctors’ Association.

The theme of the conference will be ‘past, present and future of family medicine system’, he said.

Mangaluru will host the State-level conference in the port city after a decade. The conference coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Mangalore Family Doctors’ Association, Dr. Kulal, also the State president of the College of General Practitioners, Karnataka chapter of the Indian Medical Association said.

Dr. Ulthur spoke at a Pneumonia workshop organised by the Mangalore Family Doctors’ Association in Mangaluru on Saturday, June 22.

Senior family doctors from across the State and country will be invited to the conference to discuss the challenges being faced by the family medicine system. Mangalore Family Doctors’ Association will also create awareness among MBBS students and internees on the importance of the family medicine system as the number of MBBS graduates practising family medicine is on the wane in the last a decade.

The objective of the conference is to sustain the family medicine system in the future.

He said that Sadashiva Polanaya is the honorary president of the conference.

G.K. Bhat Sankabittilu is the organising secretary. J.N. Bhat is the convener of the sessions and Shekar Poojary is the treasurer.

A reception committee was also formed after the workshop on Saturday.

The sessions will be named after late family doctors K. Mohandas Bhandary, M.A.R. Kudva, and Jayaprakash Khandige.

