Karnataka landslips claim 3 lives

Tough task: The National Highway being cleared at Byndoor in Udupi district on Sunday.

Incidents occurred in Uttara Kannada and Udipi district

Heavy rain led to landslip on National Highway 66, which is being widened, claiming the lives of three children in Kumta taluk of Uttara Kannada district on Sunday morning. Another landslip on the highway occurred near Byndoor in the neighbouring Udupi district. The two incidents affected traffic on the highway stretch for the second time in a week.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Dhanush Manjunath Ambiga, 1, Yatin Narayana Ambiga, 7, and Bhavya Narayana Ambiga, 8. Seven others were injured and have been admitted to Kumta Government Hospital.

The NH 66 is a vital link between the southern coastal parts of the country and Goa, Mumbai and other northern parts. A hillock just after Aghanashini bridge between Kumta and Karwar was steeply cut to facilitate four-laning of NH 66.

In Udupi district, a portion of Ottinene hillock near Byndoor, gave in early on Sunday affecting movement of traffic. A landslip had occurred at the same stretch on June 7 affecting traffic on the highway stretch. Udupi Additional Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan said that after the landslip was reported at around 2.30 a.m., the police diverted light vehicles on alternative routes while trucks were detained till the muck was cleared at around 10 a.m. Byndoor police Sub-Inspector Santosh Kaikini said further landslips cannot be ruled out with the loose soil condition of the hillock and heavy rains.

Printable version | Apr 5, 2020 5:47:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/karnataka-landslips-claim-3-lives/article18961733.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

