Karnataka is ruled by ultra extreme leftists, alleges B.L. Santhosh

The national organising secretary of the BJP B.L. Santhosh alleged on Thursday that Karnataka is being ruled not by the Congress but by “ultra extreme leftists.”

Addressing party workers in Udupi ahead of the June 3 Legislative Council elections, he alleged that there is a lack of co-ordination in the Congress in the State. Pointing to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, he said that if one is struggling to retain his seat another one is lobbying to occupy the seat of Chief Minister.

The State government is into replacing the National Education Policy with the State Education Policy. “It made those who opposed Hinduism members of the committee to draft the State Education Policy. The attitude of members is such that they opposed a nation first policy,” he alleged.

Citing Hubballi’s Neha Hiremath murder case, Udupi’s gang war, and the Rameswaram cafe blast incidents he alleged that it reflected the State government’s failure in maintaining law and order.

Referring to the five guarantee schemes of the State government he said that it will result in the imbalance of economy. “The State government now has no money in its kitty to pay salaries of employees. The guarantee schemes will be wound up after the Lok Sabha elections. Karnataka government’s status is like that of Telangana,” he claimed.

Mr. Santhosh claimed that the beneficiaries of ‘anna bhagya’ in the State have not received the money being given in lieu of rice.

Lashes out at rebels

Indirectly taunting former BJP MLA from Udupi K. Raghupathi Bhat for contesting as a rebel in the Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ constituency and former BJP Minister and former State president of the party K.S. Eshwarappa who contested as a rebel candidate in the recent Lok Sabha elections, he said that “some persons who lack power are behaving like those who crave liquor and gutka. It is not even a year since they are out of power.”

He said that they turned rebel to realise their self interest and not in public interest.

Mr. Santosh claimed that the BJP is emerging stronger in the country.

Kota Srinivas Poojary, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, V. Sunil Kumar, Yashpal Suvarna and Gururaj Gantiholi were present.