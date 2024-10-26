Karnataka High Court extends stay on clearing trees in Miyawaki urban forest

The High Court of Karnataka has further extended the stay granted on orders of the National Highway Authority of India asking Syngene International and Vana Charitable Trust to clear the trees that have come up in the urban forest of Padua in Mangaluru.

On the petition by the two organisations, Judge Mohammed Nawaz on October 9 granted an interim stay on orders passed by NHAI dated September 26, 2024, while giving time to petitioners to comply with office objections.

Following the appearance of advocates for Respondent No. 2, NHAI Project Director and Respondent No. 3 Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), Judge Hemant Chandangoudar, on October 21, extended the interim stay while ordering to re-list the case after 14 days.

In the petition before the High Court, it was stated that the MCC requested Syngene International and Biocon International to develop Miyawaki Urban Forest on 78 cents of land, off National Highway 66, in Paduva. The two organisations contacted Vana Charitable Trust. Biocon International gave CSR fund of ₹29 lakh for the Trust to create the Urban forest, which was officially inaugurated in June 2022. As many as 168 saplings were planted. Till date, ₹22.94 lakh has been spent on the development of the urban forest, which is now flourishing and contributing to city’s oxygen supply, the petitioners stated.

MCC has no right

NHAI project director on September 13 issued notices to Syngene International and Vana Charitable Trust asking the latter to clear unauthorised occupation of NHAI land. Subsequently, orders were passed on September 26 asking the two organisations to demolish the unauthorised occupation within seven days. The Authority said MCC has no right to permit the raising of urban forest on NHAI land that was required for the expansion of National Highway 66. While MCC had permitted a land parcel near KPT Junction, the petitioners had raised the Miyawaki forest near Padua encroaching upon the NHAI land.

Aggrieved by the two orders, they filed a writ petition before the High Court. Among others, they contented that the urban forest in Paduva was created with the permission of MCC. While agreeing with the concerns of NHAI, the petitioners said the Urban forest aligned with the spirit of the Green Highways (Plantation, Transplantation, Beautification, and Maintenance) Policy, 2015, which promotes ecological sustainability.