ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka High Court dismisses plea against Sugunendra Titha of Puthige Mutt taking over Udupi Krishna Mutt paryaya

January 08, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday dismissed a PIL petition, which had sought a direction to restrain Puthige Mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha from taking over the paryaya of Krishna Mutt, Udupi.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Krishna S. Dixit, dismissed the petition filed by Gururaj Jeevan Rao of Bengaluru. While orally observing that the courts cannot interfere in such religious matters, the Bench said that it would release the order with reasons later.

The petitioner had contended that Sugunendra Tirtha is “disqualified’ from worshipping the Krishna idol as he had crossed seas and travelled abroad in breach of the customs of the ashta mutts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“A peethadhipati of ashta mutts shall be forbidden from travelling across the sea. If any peethadhipati crosses the sea, he is restrained from touching the Krishna idol which is a disqualification to worship the idol,” the petitioner had contended.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US