Karnataka High Court directs Udupi court to proceed with trial of quadruple murder case

Vacating the stay granted earlier, the Karnataka High Court has directed the trial court in Udupi to proceed with trial in the quadruple murder reported in Malpe and asked Bengaluru Central Prison authorities to produce the accused through video conference.

In the order on the application for vacating the stay order passed by the High Court on June 6, Judge Mohammed Nawaz on August 30 said accused Praveen Arun Chougule filed a petition seeking transfer of the Sessions Case (murder case) from 2nd Additional District and Sessions Court in Udupi to the sessions court in Bengaluru as he faces threat to his life if he is physically produced before the Udupi sessions court for the trial.

Chougule had produced before the High Court the order sheet of a Magistrate Court in Udupi relating to the District Prison officer’s application to transfer him from Hiriyadka jail in Udupi to Bengaluru Central jail because of the life threat. Chougule has since been transferred to Bengaluru central prison.

The High Court said petitioner Chougule is accused of murdering Ainaz, her mother Haseena, Ainaz’s sister Afnan, and Ainaz’s minor brother Aseem, and attempting to murder Ainaz’s grandmother Hajeera, in Malpe Police Station limits on November 12, 2023. The 2nd Additional District and Sessions Judge, Udupi, framed charges and the stage is now for trial of the case. “The apprehension of threat raised by the petitioner is misconceived,” the High Court said.

While stating that sessions trial of such nature cannot be stayed, the High Court said: “Petitioner can be produced through video conference, which will serve the purpose. Hence, the order dated 06.06.2024 passed by this Court staying all further proceedings in S.C. No. 06/2024 pending on the file of II Additional District and Sessions Judge, Udupi is vacated.” The Udupi Sessions Judge shall proceed with the trial per law, the High Court said.

Not taking food

Meanwhile, Chougule, who was produced before the trial court through video conference on August 24, said he has been put in quarantine block of the Central Prison and he is not taking food and water. Chougule sought shifting him to main block of the prison.

The Assistant Superintendent of the Prison told the court that because of the threat to the life of Chougule in the main block, he has been moved to the quarantine block where he is safe. Chougule is intentionally not taking food and water. While directing Chougule to take food and water, the Sessions Judge asked Prison officials to take proper care and give necessary medical aid to Chougule. The case has been posted to October 24.