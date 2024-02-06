Karnataka govt. will simplify procurement process to help participation of start-ups in tenders for public procurement: Ekroop Caur

February 06, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

The State government will simplify the process for start-ups to participate in government tenders to encourage them, procure innovative products and services and foster partnership with them, said Secretary to Government, Electronics, IT, BT and ST, Ekroop Caur here on Tuesday.

Speaking at Mangaluru Technovanza 3.0 organised by Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, Ms. Caur said: “Technovanza is a celebration of the progress of Mangaluru cluster. The collaborative efforts between the government, industry, and academia have significantly contributed to the cluster’s growth.“

Stating that Mangaluru is the “Silicon Beach of India” with its burgeoning reputation of being a banking hub and a high-quality technology talent pool producer, Ms. Caur said Mangaluru has become an enterprising hub with over 10,000 engineering and 30,000 STEM graduates.

She said the government is proactive in implementing sector-specific policies, including animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) policy, alongside startup-supportive policies to further stimulate Mangaluru growth.

Ms. Caur said the increasing diversity and range of start-ups participating in the programme, with a significant number originating from Mangaluru, demonstrate the region’s evolving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

KEONICS Chairman Sharath Bachegowda reiterated the corporation’s commitment to set up an IT park and a plug-and-play facility on four acres of land at Derebail in Mangaluru.

The park will facilitate development in emerging clusters, ensuring that Mangaluru and similar regions can fully harness their potential as centres of technological innovation and economic growth, he said.

Stating that ‘leak’ of talent pool from the region is a significant challenge, Mr. Bachegowda said industry leaders and the government should collaborate to address the talent migration.

Mangaluru is a city with an enterprising spirit thereby fostering entrepreneurs across various sectors. He also said Mangaluru offers a more cosmopolitan ambience compared to Bengaluru enhancing its appeal as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

KDEM Chairman B.V. Naidu in his keynote address said Mangaluru would emerge as India’s Silicon Beach within the next two decades.

He said Technovanza has a crucial role in nurturing local talents and fostering industry-driven initiatives. He is confident of Mangaluru emerging as the Silicon Beach with over 47 companies already investing in emerging tech hubs at Mangaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi and Dharwad.

Mission CEO Sanjeev Gupta spoke.

