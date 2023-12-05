Karnataka: ‘Govt. will recover 554 acres of excess land from NICE’

December 05, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The State government told the Legislative Council on Tuesday that it has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court that the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) has handed over 554 acres of excess land to the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises Ltd. (NICE) for Bengaluru Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor Project (BMICP).

The excess land handed over will be taken back, Minister for Small-Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur said while replying to a question by P.M. Muniraju Gowda during the Question Hour. Mr. Darshanapur replied on behalf of Minister for Major and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil.

Mr. Darshanapur said that a House Committee, constituted in connection with recovering the excess land, in its report put the extent of land handed over at 554 acres, while NICE has put it at 559 acres. Since there is a difference in the survey numbers of the land and extent of land mentioned, a joint land survey by the government involving the PWD and KIADB is under progress to decide the exact extent of land to be recovered.