Karnataka govt. will be asked to make Sarojini Mahishi report binding on PSUs, says MLC

September 09, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka government will be asked to bring in law to make it binding on Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemical Limited (MRPL) and other Public Sector Undertakings to employ local people as per recommendation of Sarojni Mahishi report, said B.M. Farooq, MLC and Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council’s Assurance Committee, here on Friday, September 8.

Talking to reporters following conclusion of the two-day visit of the committee to Mangaluru, regarding pending assurances, Mr. Farooq said the MRPL has told the committee that recommendations of Sarojini Mahishi was not legally binding on it. The MRPL has followed prevailing rules and appointed several local people in the Group C and Group D level posts in the first three phases of MRPL expansion. On this ground, the assurance given to the then MLC Ivan D’Souza was closed by the committee.

Mr. Farooq said government will be asked to bring in law to make it binding for MRPL to employ locals across all levels in the proposed 4th phase of expansion of MRPL. The committee heard the MRPL Managing Director and other officials in this regard, he said.

On air and water pollution from petrochemical and other industries in Mangaluru, which is part of another pending assurance that the committee is looking into, Mr. Farooq said a report of National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) in this regard was placed before the committee on Friday. “The report is about the impact in 10 km radius of these industries. The committee has to deliberate on NEERI report,” he said.

Mr. Farooq said KMC Mangaluru has submitted report on health of residents staying near these industries. “We are not happy with the report,” he said.

The MLC said Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board has proposed construction of common effluent treatment plant at a cost of ₹40 crore in the Baikampady Industrial Area. This plant will treat effluent from 183 units. This new unit is to stop discharge of untreated effluents to Phalguni river.

Regarding the non-functional underground sewage line in Surathkal and Ullal, Mr. Farooq said a meeting will be held in Bengaluru shortly.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan has been asked to form a committee of all stakeholders and work out ways for widening of road between Kuloor Bridge and Mangaluru Special Economic Zone, Mr. Farooq said.