Karnataka Govt. to release ₹1.5 crore to Parashurama theme park in Karkala, says B.S. Anand Singh

Minister for Tourism, Environment and Ecology B.S. Anand Singh said on Friday that the Government will release ₹1.5 crores to the Parashurama theme park coming up at Karkala.

Speaking at the Karkala Utsav programme, the Minister said that the funds will be released in another fortnight. Hailing the Karkala Utsava he said that it should continue in the coming years.

Minister for Kannada and Culture and Energy V. Sunil Kumar said that district-level utsavas like the Karkala Utsava will be organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture in all districts in the State.

He said that 10,000 artistes took part in the grand cultural procession organised in the town on Friday as part of the utsava. Many students from Karkala and nearby areas also took part in the procession, he said.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje also took part in the festival.