Karnataka: Govt. to reconstitute one-man committee to study reintroduction of Old Pension Scheme

December 07, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The State government will reconstitute within 10 days the committee formed in March to study and submit a report on a proposal to reintroduce Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees in the State, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told the Legislative Council on Thursday.

The government had constituted the one man-committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary on March 1. Its mandate was to study how some States in the country, which had reverted to the OPS from the National Pension Scheme (NPS), have implemented OPS. It is yet to submit its report.

Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh have reverted to OPS.

The Revenue Minister replied to a question by members Marithibbe Gowda, S.V. Sankanura, and Hemalatha Nayak during the Question Hour on behalf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Three sittings

Mr. Gowda said that the committee had held three sittings since then. It could not submit its report due to technical reasons. The Chief Minister has instructed to reconstitute it by adding three or five more members.

The members demanded that a deadline be fixed for the committee to submit its report and the terms of reference the committee to be reconstituted should be clearly mentioned. They said that the committee should also ensure that employees of government aided private education institutes are not deprived of OPS.

The Minister said their demand would be examined.

Mr. Gowda said that the State had paid Provident Fund under NPS. The PF amount is with the Union government. If the State wants to come out NPS the PF amount should be returned to the State. The Rajasthan government has written to the Union government on the same to which the Union government has not agreed. There is problem too, he said.