Karnataka govt to provide quality education at affordable costs, says MLA Vedavyasa Kamath

The MLA launched first PU classes at the newly opened Government PU College in Shaktinagar

Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath on Saturday said the government has taken necessary steps to provide quality education at affordable costs by giving priority to education sector.

He was speaking at the PU classes commencement programme at the newly sanctioned Government PU College, Nalyapadavu in Shaktinagara. Welcoming students, Mr. Kamath said the new college was opened to provide quality education to students of the region under government setup.

Mr. Kamath noted the demand for a government PU college in the area was pending for a long time. The then Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar responded to the demand and sanctioned the college, he said thanking Mr. Kumar. At present, the college would offer courses in arts and commerce streams, he added.

The MLA said he got ₹5 crore sanctioned for Mangaluru out of ₹21 crore sanctioned for pre university education department by the government. ₹4.82 crore was released for construction of the building for government PU college at Bokkapatna. Similarly, ₹4.82 crore would get sanctioned for the Nalyapadavu college too once 50 cents of land was available. Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh would be visiting the district at the end of this month and the foundation would be laid during that occasion, he said.

Mangaluru City Corporation Councilors Vanitha Prasad and Shakeela Kava, deputy director of PU education Jayanna, college principal Jayananda Suvarna and others were present.