Karnataka govt. should take Udupi voyeurism incident seriously: Shobha Karandlaje

July 28, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said on July 28 that the State government should take the voyeurism incident, which took place at a paramedical college in Udupi last week, seriously as some women students of the college have told the officials and elected representatives that such incidents did take place in the same college earlier too.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi, Ms. Karandlaje said some students had narrated to her, the Udupi MLA, the Deputy Commissioner, and the Superintendent of Police the happenings at the college. Of them, some have stated that such voyeurism incidents have been taking place in the college since a year. Hence, the government should conduct a thorough investigation by taking the incident seriously.

She said the guilty should be punished seriously and the mobile phone should be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination. She said that some women students have stated that some boys were visiting the college during lunch hour. Hence, old CCTV footages should be examined, she said.

Ms. Karandlaje, who is also MP from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency, said if any women students in any other colleges in the State are facing such issues, they can inform the Minister.

Udupi MLA Yakshpal Survanra was present at the press conference.