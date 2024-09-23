Karnataka govt. should clarify on National and State Education Policy: ABVP

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has asked the State government to clarify its stand regarding the National Education Policy (NEP) and the State Education Policy (SEP).

Talking about resolutions passed during the two-day ABVP State Executive Meet that concluded in Mangaluru on Sunday, September 22, ABVP State Secretary H.K. Praveen told reporters on Monday, September 23, that lack of clarity regarding the NEP and SEP has put students in a quandary. Students, especially those in traditional State-run universities, are in a dilemma as the government has not spelled out its stand even when half of the new academic year is coming to an end.

With a lack of necessary technical staff, State universities cannot issue marks card using the Unified University College Management System. The Karnataka State Law University’s decision directing its affiliated law colleges to admit students based on merit has made it difficult for students from different Bachelor degrees to join the law course. There is need to increase the number of hostels to meet the needs of students, Mr. Praveen said.

If the State government fails to address the issues of students in the right manner, the ABVP will hold statewide protest on September 26.

