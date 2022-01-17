Karnataka Govt releases ₹18 crore to restore nine landslip stretches on Charmadi Ghat, says PWD Minister

MANGALURU

Minister for Public Works Department C.C. Patil said on Monday that the Government has released ₹18 crore to fix/restore landslip stretches at nine locations on the Charmadi Ghat.

Speaking to presspersons in Dharmasthala, the Minister said that the Government is yet to select an agency to award the project. It will be done soon.

Referring to the landslip-affected stretches of the river valley on the Shiradi Ghat, the Minister said that soil nailing technology will be used to prevent the further slips. The Government will take up the project at a cost of ₹32 crore. “The agency to take up the project has been selected. The project will be awarded in a few days,” he said.

The Minister said that a detailed project report (DPR) on the proposed Shiradi Ghat tunnel is being prepared. The National Highways Authority of India (NHA) will examine its viability and will take a call on taking up the project.

Referring to the move to close down the 10-km stretch between Donigal and Maranahalli on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75 for six months to facilitate the highway widening project, the Minister said that he is not aware of it. He said that he will discuss the matter with the NHAI and take all steps to avoid inconvenience to commuters while implementing the project. All measures will be taken to complete the widening project at the earliest, he said.

He said that he has also requested the Union Government to ensure that the particular stretch which is in bad condition is made motorable now.

The Minister was in Dharmasthala to attend the Maha Mrityunjaya Yaga organised by Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja wishing long life to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.