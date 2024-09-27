ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka govt. planning to cancel 40,000 BPL cards in Udupi district, says Udupi MLA

Updated - September 27, 2024 09:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The MLA says that of those cards, 11,250 cards are in Udupi taluk and 5,700 cards are in Brahmavar taluk

The Hindu Bureau

Yashpal Suvarana, Udupi MLA, addressing a press conference in Udupi on Friday, September 27. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, on Friday, September 27, claimed that the State government began the process of cancelling 40,000 BPL cards in Udupi district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing presspersons in Udupi, the MLA said that of those cards, 11,250 cards are in Udupi taluk and 5,700 cards are in Brahmavar taluk.

The government’s move will hit poor families, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alleging that the administration in the State has come to a standstill, he said that the government is not paying salaries to anganwadi workers and assistants regularly. The employees of boards and corporations are also not getting their regular salary, he claimed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The MLA said that the MRI scanning service in many government hospitals, including Udupi, has been stopped thus affecting many people.

The services at gram panchayats in the district have been hit due to the indefinite strike launched by Village Administrative Officers whose demands are valid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Suvarna said that though the district administration has put the damage to properties due to natural calamities during this rainy season at ₹234 crore, the government has not released any funds to take up relief works, including repair and restoration works.

The development projects have come to a standstill without any grants for them, he said.

He said that the government has not built houses for the poor for the past two years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US