Karnataka govt. planning to cancel 40,000 BPL cards in Udupi district, says Udupi MLA

The MLA says that of those cards, 11,250 cards are in Udupi taluk and 5,700 cards are in Brahmavar taluk

Updated - September 27, 2024 09:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Yashpal Suvarana, Udupi MLA, addressing a press conference in Udupi on Friday, September 27.

Yashpal Suvarana, Udupi MLA, addressing a press conference in Udupi on Friday, September 27. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, on Friday, September 27, claimed that the State government began the process of cancelling 40,000 BPL cards in Udupi district.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi, the MLA said that of those cards, 11,250 cards are in Udupi taluk and 5,700 cards are in Brahmavar taluk.

The government’s move will hit poor families, he said.

Alleging that the administration in the State has come to a standstill, he said that the government is not paying salaries to anganwadi workers and assistants regularly. The employees of boards and corporations are also not getting their regular salary, he claimed.

The MLA said that the MRI scanning service in many government hospitals, including Udupi, has been stopped thus affecting many people.

The services at gram panchayats in the district have been hit due to the indefinite strike launched by Village Administrative Officers whose demands are valid.

Mr. Suvarna said that though the district administration has put the damage to properties due to natural calamities during this rainy season at ₹234 crore, the government has not released any funds to take up relief works, including repair and restoration works.

The development projects have come to a standstill without any grants for them, he said.

He said that the government has not built houses for the poor for the past two years.

Published - September 27, 2024 09:38 pm IST

Comments

