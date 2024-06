Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath said on Tuesday that the State government hiking milk prices is a continuation of the government looting the people.

He said in a statement that the government owes huge money to dairy farmers in terms of incentive. On the other hand, it has given shock to consumers by hiking milk prices. It is an anti-farmer government, he alleged.

Mr. Kamath said that it appears that the government is hell bent on increasing the price of consumer products.