Karnataka govt. keen on declaring Karinja an eco-sensitive region, says Minister

January 10, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

Located at a distance of 36 km from Mangaluru, Karinja Hill houses Karinjeshwara and Parvathi Temples; the government also intends to promote Karinja a tourist destination by providing bare-minimum facilities to visitors through the tourism department, the DK district in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar said

The Hindu Bureau

Dakshina Kannada District in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar and Bantwal MLA Rajesh U. Naik interact with devotees and general public at Sri Karinjeshwara Temple on Tuesday, January 10, in Karinja, Bantwal taluk. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar on Tuesday, January 10, said the government was keen on declaring Karinja in Bantwal taluk an eco-sensitive area to protect the ancient Karinjeshwara temple as well as the ecology surrounding the hillock.

The Minister visited Karinja along with Bantwal MLA Rajesh U. Naik following complaints by the general public and devotees of the temple that unbridled stone quarrying around the hillock would destroy the temple and the environment in the region.

Mr. Kumar said he has already spoken to Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on the issue and the latter was in agreement to protect the place. As a prelude, the Minister has asked the Deputy Commissioner to send a report comprising survey details, opinion of the general public and other relevant details to complete the formalities. Thereafter, the government would declare the area a sensitive zone.

Besides declaring the area eco-sensitive zone, the government also intends to promote Karinja a tourist destination by providing bare-minimum facilities to visitors through the tourism department, the Minister added. He has been receiving many complaints and representation from people, including MLA Mr. Naik, about the threat from stone quarrying, he said.

Karinjeshwara Temple Managing Committee President Chandrashekhara Shetty and others were present.

House to Karinjeshwara and Parvathi Temples

Karinja is located at a distance of 36 km from Mangaluru, off Mangaluru-Mudigere National Highway. The hillock that houses Karinjeshwara and Parvathi Temples has a beautiful pond at the base while devotees have to climb a fleet of stairs carved on stones to reach both the temples. Feeding monkeys with the Anna prasada offered to the Eshwara has been the speciality of the temple.

Of late, people have alleged that unabated stone quarrying activities around the hillock was threatening the temple as well as the fragile environment in the region.

