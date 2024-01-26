Karnataka govt. issues notification to acquire 942 acres of land for developing new industrial area in Kaup taluk, says Laxmi Hebbalkar

January 26, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister in charge of Udupi district Laxmi R. Hebbalkar said on Friday, January 26, that the State government has issued a preliminary notification for acquiring 942 acres in Yellur and Santhur villages of Kaup taluk in Udupi district for developing a new industrial area.

In her Republic Day address in Udupi, Mr. Hebbalkar, Minister for Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment, said that the government has given approval for setting up new industrial areas on 114 acres covering Kerebettu and Shivapura villages in Hebri taluk and on 51 acres at Nitte village under Karkala taluk.

Setting up of new industrial areas will create more employment to local people, she said.

Referring to the drought in the State, the Minister said that Hebri, Brahmavara, and Karkala taluks in the Udupi district are among 223 taluks in the State that have been declared drought-hit. Paddy cultivated on 13,937 hectares in the district has been damaged due to drought. The district administration has sought ₹11.85 crore as compensation to paddy growers to meet the damage. In that, the government paid ₹2.64 crores to 19,071 farmers as relief in the first phase. The district administration is ensuring that there is no drinking water scarcity and no short supply of fodder for cattle. The government machinery is in constant touch with people, she said.

Ms. Hebbalkar said that the government received 403 petitions in the district level Janata Darshan. Of them, 401 applications have been disposed off by addressing the complaints.

The Minister said that the government has sanctioned ₹10 crores for building two hostels for students at Barkuru and Kundapura, as ₹5 crore for each hostel.

Ms. Hebbalkar said that in all 6,036 students have been admitted to residential schools and hostels managed by the Department of Backward Classes Welfare in the district. Of them, fees to the tune of ₹1.46 crore have been waived to 2,567 students.

The Minister flagged off a tableau to create awareness of the Indian Constitution on the occasion. The tableau on wheels will tour 155 gram panchayats in the district.

