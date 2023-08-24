HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka govt. has no valid reason to scrap NEP: ABVP

They decided to scrap NEP as the (Congress) party had announced it in its election manifesto, says ABVP district secretary

August 24, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Students of ABVP staged a protest against State government’s move to withdraw NEP, at Clock Tower circle, in Mangaluru on Thursday, August 24.

Students of ABVP staged a protest against State government’s move to withdraw NEP, at Clock Tower circle, in Mangaluru on Thursday, August 24. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Karnataka government has decided to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP) without any valid reason and has thus put the future of students at stake, said Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat’s Dakshina Kannada District Organising Secretary Shriram Angeerasa here on Thursday, August 24.

Addressing a gathering at a protest organised by the ABVP near Clock Tower Circle to condemn the State government’s decision, Mr. Angeerasa said that the government decided to scrap the NEP without consulting the stakeholders and students. “They decided to scrap NEP as the (Congress) party had announced it in its election manifesto. Strangely, the government announced the decision and then called a meeting of Vice Chancellors to get an opinion on NEP,” he said.

The NEP was brought out by the Union government to meet the changing needs of education of the present day youth. “We are not the same as our ancestors. We need skill-based education and also facility of multiple entry and exit in the academic programmes. NEP provides this. Karnataka was the first State to implement it. Instead of going ahead with it, the government decided to scrap it for political reason,” he said, and added that it is unfortuante that the government has politicised a matter that deals with future of hundreds of youth studying in government and aided colleges in the State.

The ABVP city secretary Lohit Mucchaara said by scrapping NEP, the State government has put the future of many undergraduates at stake. The undergraduates from the State will be found wanting in skills compared to those studying in the Centrally-funded and other private institutions. “If the State government fails to withdraw its decision to scrap NEP, then ABVP will launch a massive agitation across the State,” Mr. Mucchaara said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.