Karnataka govt. has no valid reason to scrap NEP: ABVP

August 24, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka government has decided to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP) without any valid reason and has thus put the future of students at stake, said Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat’s Dakshina Kannada District Organising Secretary Shriram Angeerasa here on Thursday, August 24.

Addressing a gathering at a protest organised by the ABVP near Clock Tower Circle to condemn the State government’s decision, Mr. Angeerasa said that the government decided to scrap the NEP without consulting the stakeholders and students. “They decided to scrap NEP as the (Congress) party had announced it in its election manifesto. Strangely, the government announced the decision and then called a meeting of Vice Chancellors to get an opinion on NEP,” he said.

The NEP was brought out by the Union government to meet the changing needs of education of the present day youth. “We are not the same as our ancestors. We need skill-based education and also facility of multiple entry and exit in the academic programmes. NEP provides this. Karnataka was the first State to implement it. Instead of going ahead with it, the government decided to scrap it for political reason,” he said, and added that it is unfortuante that the government has politicised a matter that deals with future of hundreds of youth studying in government and aided colleges in the State.

The ABVP city secretary Lohit Mucchaara said by scrapping NEP, the State government has put the future of many undergraduates at stake. The undergraduates from the State will be found wanting in skills compared to those studying in the Centrally-funded and other private institutions. “If the State government fails to withdraw its decision to scrap NEP, then ABVP will launch a massive agitation across the State,” Mr. Mucchaara said.