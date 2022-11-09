Karnataka govt. has failed to fulfil promises made to people, says Khader in Mangaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP is organising ‘Sankalpa Yatra’ across Karnataka to gloss over its failure in fulfilling promises and provide corruption free administration, said Mangaluru MLA and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader here on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters at the District Congress office, Mr. Khader said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has failed to release funds for filling potholes that have come up on several main roads, including those done by Public Works Department. “A paltry sum of ₹5 lakh has been released for filling roads in my Assembly constituency,” he said.

Mr. Khader said fishermen have not been allotted houses to live. It has failed to encourage cage fishing that helps improve yield of fishes. “The BJP government is taking advantage of innocent fishermen,” he said. The government has failed to allocate funds for prevention of sea erosion in Ullal and other beaches.

The State government has done nothing to develop waterways between Panaji and Mangaluru. No action has been taken for creation of Loan Relief Commission on the lines of the one set up by Kerala government. The stretch between Panambur and Sasihitlu has still not been developed to harness its tourism potential.

“Most of the promises made in the budget for the years 2019-2020, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 have largely remained unfulfilled,” he said. “The BJP is not doing a Sankalpa Yatra but Sankasta (difficulty) Yatra,” he added.

On the statement of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Satish Jarkiholi defaming the word Hindu, Mr. Khader said Party’s national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has already distanced the party from the Jarkiholi statement. “The statement has not been made on a party forum,” he said and added that none should make statements that hurts sentiments of any sections of the society.