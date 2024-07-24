Karnataka government’s decision to oppose NEET is impractical, say academicians

A section of academics have termed as impractical the decision of the State Cabinet to oppose the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses and said there is no other option but to continue with the NEET.

President of Karnataka Unaided Pre-University College Management Association (KUPMA) M. Mohan Alva said the Supreme Court made NEET mandatory for admission to medical courses in 2017. It also laid down that the NEET has to be held in accordance with the syllabus prescribed by the NCERT to assess students from State boards, CBSE and ICSE institutions.

“We need to abide by the SC order,” he said, and added that except for NEET there is no other mode of assessing around 3 lakh aspirants for the 11,000-odd medical seats in the State.

The Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is in the dock this year with 50 out-of-syllabus questions being asked, and the government is yet to take concrete steps to bring credibility to CET.

The State government is saying that it will follow Tamil Nadu in opposing NEET. “Tamil Nadu has been saying it for long. But it has not enacted any legislation to implement the same,” he said.

Secretary of KUPMA and chairman of Expert Group of Institutions Narendra L. Nayak said the problem with this year’s NEET was that is was too easy and hence more student scored more than 600 marks. “The State government should not waste time in opposing NEET, which requires assent of the SC,” he said.

Vijay Moras, managing director of Mangaluru-based Centre for Advanced Learning that trains students for JEE, NEET, Olympiad and other competitive examinations, said like the way the Joint Entrance Examination is conducted by IITs and NITs, the NEET should be conducted by acclaimed institutions namely AIIMS and JIPMER.

“This will help in maintaining the sanctity of NEET,” he said, adding that NEET should be conducted online.

